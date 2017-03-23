Griffins Hockey Deals

Posted 11:27 AM, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:26AM, March 23, 2017

Going to a Grand Rapids Griffin's hockey game is a great way to spend an evening with family and friends, and there's a lot of great deals to make the evening affordable for everyone.

The Griffins sell multiple ticket-packages to make seats less expensive when watching the game with big groups of people.

Along with inexpensive seats, the Griffins have teamed up with The Rapid to provide "Free Ride Friday". Just show the bus driver the game ticket, and they'll give you a free ride to and from the arena.

Fridays are also $2 beer and hot dog night from 6 to 8 p.m. If they purchase tickets to the D-Zone, they can take advantage of a special wait service where staff brings fans food to their seat.

The next Griffins home game in Friday, March 24 against the Icehogs. For more information on game times and ticket prices, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s