Griffins Hockey Deals

Going to a Grand Rapids Griffin's hockey game is a great way to spend an evening with family and friends, and there's a lot of great deals to make the evening affordable for everyone.

The Griffins sell multiple ticket-packages to make seats less expensive when watching the game with big groups of people.

Along with inexpensive seats, the Griffins have teamed up with The Rapid to provide "Free Ride Friday". Just show the bus driver the game ticket, and they'll give you a free ride to and from the arena.

Fridays are also $2 beer and hot dog night from 6 to 8 p.m. If they purchase tickets to the D-Zone, they can take advantage of a special wait service where staff brings fans food to their seat.

The next Griffins home game in Friday, March 24 against the Icehogs. For more information on game times and ticket prices, click here.