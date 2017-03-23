Lifeguard arraigned after allegedly recording in locker room

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A lifeguard at a public pool was arraigned Thursday after he allegedly set up a recording device in a locker room.

Jakob Bradley, 18, was arraigned on eavesdropping/installing a device and using computers to commit a crime. Both are felonies.

Police say Bradley was a lifeguard at the Fremont Community Recreation Center. They say Bradley had at least 1 recording in his possession, but couldn’t specify its contents.

A high school class from Fremont Public Schools was at the pool when the incident allegedly happened. Superintendent Ken Haggart says the class won’t be attending the swim class until they learn more about what happened,

Bradley submitted a plea of not guilty. His bond was set at $10,000 with 10% cash surety, with the condition that he does not contact the rec center. He’s scheduled to appear in court again April 6.