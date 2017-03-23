× Man faces charges of kidnapping, attempted murder after attacking ex-girlfriend, police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is facing numerous felony charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend and held her against her will early Thursday morning in Battle Creek.

The attack was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. According to police, a woman suffering from severe facial injuries reported that her ex-boyfriend had attacked, beaten, and choked her, then prevented her from leaving his residence. She was able to finally run off and flag someone down for help.

When police arrived, the woman’s cellphone was found near the scene. The suspect had apparently set it on fire.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she is in stable condition at this time.

K-9 units were able to track the suspect down to a nearby residence. The 39-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. He currently faces numerous charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and interfering with a 911 call.