Jason Hutton and Stephanie Funkhouser preview the game.
Michigan Ready to Play in the Regional Semifinal
-
Allendale tops Allegan to claim regional title
-
Hudsonville knocks off Forest Hills Northern in regional semifinal
-
West Ottawa rolls to regional semifinal win over Forest Hills Northern
-
Ferris State Volleyball Advances To NCAA Regional Semifinals With Quarterfinal Sweep
-
Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 21-2 and advances to regional finals
-
-
Otsego defeats Three Rivers to advance to regional finals
-
Bronson wrestlers beat Springport, advance to semifinals
-
Not so sweet: Michigan State falls to Kansas, 90-70
-
Marshall falls to Country Day in class B semifinals
-
Ferris State and Grand Valley State Ready for Regional Final Clash
-
-
Ferris State preparing for first trip to semifinals since 1995
-
Ferris State Men Advance to GLIAC Tournament Finals
-
Carson City wrestling falls by a point to 3-time defending state champ