Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens is about to get bigger and better!

Thanks to a multi-million dollar project titled “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love,” major expansions are coming to the gardens.

They’ll be able to add a new welcome and learning center, expanded amphitheater, and other additions.

The last major expansion project was the Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, which opened to the public in 2015.

Construction on the new projects will be this fall.

2. The 6th annual Grand Jazz Fest, presented by DTE Energy, is coming to Rosa Parks Circle.

On August 19 and 20, the free event will have family friendly music, food, and more.

Last year’s event was headlined by best new artist and artist of the year Cindy Bradley. The list of performers for this year will be revealed in April.

3. In honor of National Puppy Day, fans at the Whitecaps will have the chance to have opening day tickets delivered to them by a puppy!

Order the tickets by 12 p.m., and all tickets must be for opening day.

Also, delivery must be within a 15-mile radius of Fifth Third Ball Park in Comstock Park.

The first 25 orders will qualify for a puppy delivery, and the minimum purchase is two or more reserved seats.

Unfortunately you can’t keep the puppy, but you are allowed to hold it and take pictures.

It’s all thanks to the local animal shelter, Luv-N-Pupz.

4. A new bar is opening in Beer City USA, but this one is focused on Whiskey.

One Bourbon is located on Bridge Street in Downtown Grand Rapids.

It’s set to open today, and is planning a grand-opening celebration on April 4.

The bar and restaurant will serve more than 100 different types of whiskey and bourbon, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

It also offers several dining options including private dining and outdoor seating options.

5. Customers can soon get their Costco grocery order delivered to their door.

Costco is also teaming up with startup delivery service “Shipt” to bring orders to customers’ home. Meijer recently announced the same partnership to deliver to neighbors in Grand Rapids.

Shipt says it will launch the service for Costco customers in Tampa, and move into fifty markets by the end of the year.

Shipt members pay a $99 annual fee for unlimited grocery deliveries.