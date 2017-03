× Not so sweet: Oregon beats Michigan 69-68, advance to Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Oregon Ducks are advancing to the Elite Eight after beating the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines trailed behind the Ducks 35-33 at halftime.

Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points in a game that was back and forth throughout.

Oregon will advance to play the winner of the Kansas-Purdue game to be played later Thursday night.