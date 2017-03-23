Passenger tries to rob cab driver with hammer, struck and killed as driver tries to escape

Posted 4:38 AM, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43AM, March 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The passenger of a cab is dead after trying to rob the driver with a hammer and being struck when the driver tried to drive away, said Grand Rapids Police.

Around 2:08 a.m. Thursday, a Calder City Cab driver was dropping off a passenger at Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street when the passenger got out of the cab and tried to rob the driver, threatening with a hammer.

The driver tried to drive off but struck the suspect, who was killed.

The scene was still active early Thursday, and Jefferson Avenue was closed between Fulton Street and Weston Street.

