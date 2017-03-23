× Police: Man arrested in theft of auto with 2 kids inside

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Flint man is in custody in connection with the theft of an auto that held two children from a Michigan gasoline station.

Burton Police Chief Tom Osterholzer says the auto with a 2-year-old girl and a baby boy inside was found Wednesday in Flint with the children safe inside. The identity of 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing the auto wasn’t immediately released.

Law enforcement officials were able to develop a suspect by mid-afternoon using a description provided and took the man into custody.

Osterholzer did not elaborate on what ultimately led police to the suspect. He says the man faces potential auto theft, kidnapping, and child endangerment charges.

Osterholzer wouldn’t say if the mother who ran into the gas station while the children were inside the vehicle may face charges.