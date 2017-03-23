Portage teen killed in crash in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- Dante V. Latora, 17, of Portage, Michigan, was killed in an accident on Interstate 95 south in Hanover on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes, just south of Route 54 (mile marker 91.6), at about 12 a.m.

"A 2012 Chevrolet was traveling south on Interstate 95 when it ran off the road to the right striking a sign and then hitting a tree," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. " The male driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene; he was wearing a seatbelt. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash which remains under investigation."

Police shut down the right southbound lane for a few hours during the investigation.

