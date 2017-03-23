× Stanton man injured in crash, alcohol and speed believed to be factors

HINTON TWP., Mich. – A 29-year-old Stanton man is hospitalized after driving off the roadway and striking multiple trees Thursday.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s office says the single-vehicle crash happened on 95th Avenue just south of 5 Mile Road.

It is not clear what caused the man to leave the roadway but alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, according to deputies.

The driver was taken to Kelsey Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.