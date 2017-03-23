WARNING GRAPHIC PHOTO: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog several times

Posted 8:23 PM, March 23, 2017, by

Stabbed dog leaving hospital following emergency surgery

SAGINAW, Mich– A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a dog multiple times.

On Thursday, The Saginaw County Animal Care Center posted a photo of the male dog saying he had been seized from a home. Later in the afternoon, they posted another picture of him following emergency surgery at a local animal hospital to repair a collapsed lung.

Details surrounding the animal’s attack and the extent of his injuries remain under investigation.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 17 the suspect has been charged with felony animal cruelty and faces four years behind bars if convicted.

