CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday morning in a crash in Climax Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of ON Avenue and 42nd Street at about 10:30am.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that Nicole James, 22, was heading east on ON Avenue when she failed to stop at the stop sign at 42nd Street. Her vehicle was hit by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old Athens woman. James died from her injuries. The other driver was not hurt.