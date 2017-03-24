Car hits building along Cascade Road
CASCADE TWP., Mich. – Crews are on the scene where a car crashed into a pediatric doctor’s office Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at Cascade Pediatrics in the 5200 block of Cascade Road SE. just after 1:00pm.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Cascade and Ada Township fire crews are responding.
We’re told an 89-year-old woman had just departed the next door Old National Bank when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal. The car accelerated along a service drive before hitting a couple of trees and scraping the office building.
The airbag in the vehicle did deploy during the crash. We’re told the 89-year-old suffered bumps and bruises in the crash, and was treated and released at the scene.
Trevor Frith
This was a Type 2 Right Foot Pedal Error. It was predictable and preventable. We have allowed those in charge of driver legislation and training to teach the very complicated and dangerous right foot braking method, with its very poor reaction time and susceptibility to right foot pedal error on automatic cars and trucks. This even though there is No Scientific support let alone Scientific Comparisons to safer and simpler braking methods like the left foot braking method. The teaching of right foot braking on automatic vehicles must be banned. Reports issued by NHTSA (DOT HS 811 597 and 812 058) highlight the dangers of right foot braking on automatic vehicles. Score to date, 30,000 documented but probably closer to 150,000 dead, millions injured, and costs in the billions. What a price we are paying because of the typical male (Both in and out of government), driver’s systemic belief in an obsolete method of braking an automatic car.