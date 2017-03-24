Company works to restore the Lake Michigan shoreline

Posted 10:04 AM, March 24, 2017

LAKE MICHIGAN, -- A landscape company that specializes in environmental projects and designs is working to keep the property along Lake Michigan from eroding.

LandTech explains how they're saving the shoreline.

1 Comment

  • gordon

    Cant fool mother nature, it is natural lake erosion and you should,nt mess with the process, seems tho man needs to make it, thier way as they see fit !

