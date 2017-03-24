Have you seen them? 2 children missing out of the Detroit area

Posted 5:59 AM, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20AM, March 24, 2017

DETROIT, Mich. — Police in Detroit are asking for your help this morning finding two young children who have not been seen since Tuesday.

The father of 3-year-old Zamar Cox and 1-year-old Maria Cox says he dropped the children off Tuesday in the 900 block of Whitmore at 5 p.m. but police say the mother tells them the children were never brought home.

The children have not been seen since the mother allowed the children to visit with their father on Tuesday.

Zamar Cox is described as a light-skinned black male that is 4 feet tall and about 45 lbs last seen wearing gray jogging pants, red sweatshirt. Maria Cox is described as a black female last seen wearing a one-piece pink outfit.

If you see Zamar or Maria Cox you are being asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1201.

