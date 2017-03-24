× DNR: Remove bird feeders to avoid black bear encounters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For rural residents worried about visits from black bears this spring and summer, a wildlife expert has some advice: Take down your bird feeders, at least for now.

Katie Keen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says bears are particularly attracted to bird seed and suet because they have higher fat content than natural food sources such as roots of early spring plants and insect larvae.

Once a bear finds a bird feeder, it will keep coming back until the seed is gone or the feeder is removed.

Keen says bears that get used to eating around homes, yards and neighborhoods will lose their natural fear of humans, making conflicts more likely.

She says it’s dangerous to intentionally feed or try to tame a bear.