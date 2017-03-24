× Memorial service planned Saturday for victim in US 131 rollover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family and friends of a teen killed last weekend in a rollover crash on US 131 will gather Saturday in her honor for a Celebration of Life.

Alexis Brown-Johnston, of Grand Rapids, was just 15-years-old when she died just days before her 16th birthday.

A memorial service is being held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Guest House off Stocking Street in Grand Rapids.

“Her gentle smile could melt the hearts of all those around her and her beautiful voice singing could bring laughter to any room,” a portion of her obituary reads.

“Lexi was the little girl that always would lend a helping hand and loved her family and friends. She was a little diva who loved clicking her shoes, bright lipstick, sunglasses and her fancy hair. She never asked for much and cherished everything she had.”

Her family says she will be buried at a later date over in Kingsley.

Brown-Johnston was in the backseat of this car involved in a rollover crash a week ago Sunday in Wayland Township.

Investigators say she was a passenger in the backseat and was ejected from the car.

Two other passengers were hurt but the driver was not. Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol played a role in that crash.