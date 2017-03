Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Some of West Michigan's best cookies are about to make their national debut on the shopping network, QVC.

Monica's Gourmet Cookies will be on Monday, March 27th, sometime between 3 and 6pm as part of their Holiday Gourmet Week.

The bakery is located at 3668 29th St. in Grand Rapids.

Call (616) 977-7200