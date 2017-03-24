Monica’s Gourmet Cookies to debut on QVC’s Holiday Gourmet Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monica Mitidieri was once just a woman with an oven, a mixer and a dream. A few years later, she's now the owner of Monica's Gourmet Cookies and will be making her cookies known to the entire world.

Monica's Gourmet Cookies will be featured on QVC during the shopping network's Holiday Gourmet week.

The special will air on Monday, March 27 beginning at 3 p.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

To celebrate this amazing milestone, Monica's Gourmet Cookies are offering a special deal to Morning Mix viewers. Customers can buy two dozen of their top six flavored cookies for a super low price.

The offer only lasts until midnight on March 25, so call 888-345-5788 to order.