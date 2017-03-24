Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. An incredible journey for the Michigan Wolverines has come to an end.

Michigan was down by 1 in the final 10 seconds of the game, but they couldn’t get it in. Oregon won 69 to 68.

North Carolina and Butler get things started at 7:09 tonight, followed by Kentucky and UCLA at 9:39 p.m.

In the East Region, South Carolina tips off against with Baylor, while Wisconsin and Florida cap off the action

2. Grand Valley State University recognized a student who, along with his friend, saved a woman in a car crash.

Trevor Fairfield received the award during the student senate meeting on Thursday night.

Back in January, he and a friend saw a crash on Lake Michigan Drive. Danyell Oosterveld was trapped inside her car, which caught fire. The guys pried her door open and carried her out.

Trevor said they haven’t been able to meet in person yet because she’s still recovering, but keep in touch on Facebook.

3. The Kalamazoo Growlers will once again host Housing Resources annual Walk to End Homelessness on Saturday.

The walk consists of a 5K course through downtown Kalamazoo. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Homer Stryker Field on Mills Street.

Following the walk, the Growlers will help attendees “fling into spring” with family activities, including bounce houses, games and a new youth zip line.

HRI is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in the midst of a housing crisis, stabilizing homeless households and helping those at risk of losing their homes.

4. LaughFest isn’t over just yet!

On Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, adults can head to Linc Up Gallery on Madison Avenue for a Silent Disco. They’ll be spinning top 40 and old school songs for adults 25 and older.

Tickets are just $30, and a portion of that money will be donated to the High Five Campaign.

On Sunday, legendary stand-up comedian and world-renowned actor Katt Williams will be at Van Andel as the festival encore.

For tickets and more information, head to laughfestgr.org.

5. A 12-year-old girl in southern Indiana recently asked her stepfather to make things official by adopting her.

Jenna penned her request in a letter that her stepdad, Jon, read out loud on Tuesday night.

In the letter, Jenna wrote she loves her dad with all her heart.

Clearly, Jon didn’t hesitate telling Jenna he’d make things legal by adopting her, and sealed the deal with a big hug.