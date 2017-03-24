Sand Pirate builds her way to the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show

Posted 11:16 AM, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, March 24, 2017

Professional sand sculptor Janet Schrader lives and plays along the shores of West Michigan, and this weekend she's bringing all the fun to the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

Sand Pirates Janet and her husband, Kirk, live and play along the shore of Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park. For years, Janet has specialized in teaching sand sculpting and building structures around the world.

At the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show, she'll be teaching, as well as working on a giant sand castle throughout the entire show. On Sunday, there will be a special event where kids can "storm the castle" and knock it down.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will be from March 24-26. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids under 14, and kids 5 and under get in for free.

For more information on show times and vendors, click here.

