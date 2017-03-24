× Update: 2 Detroit area kids found safe

DETROIT, Mich. — Police in Detroit have located two young children who were reportedly missing since Tuesday.

FOX2 in Detroit reports the two were with a relative the entire time.

The father of 3-year-old Zamar Cox and 1-year-old Maria Cox says he dropped the children off Tuesday in the 900 block of Whitmore at 5 p.m. but police say the mother tells them the children were never brought home.

Zamar Cox is described as a light-skinned black male that is 4 feet tall and about 45 lbs last seen wearing gray jogging pants, red sweatshirt. Maria Cox is described as a black female last seen wearing a one-piece pink outfit.

If you see Zamar or Maria Cox you are being asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1201.