Update: 2 Detroit area kids found safe

Posted 5:59 AM, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59AM, March 24, 2017

DETROIT, Mich. — Police in Detroit have located two young children who were reportedly missing since Tuesday.

FOX2 in Detroit reports the two were with a relative the entire time.

The father of 3-year-old Zamar Cox and 1-year-old Maria Cox says he dropped the children off Tuesday in the 900 block of Whitmore at 5 p.m. but police say the mother tells them the children were never brought home.

Zamar Cox is described as a light-skinned black male that is 4 feet tall and about 45 lbs last seen wearing gray jogging pants, red sweatshirt. Maria Cox is described as a black female last seen wearing a one-piece pink outfit.

If you see Zamar or Maria Cox you are being asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1201.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s