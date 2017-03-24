× Warmest day of the year for West Michigan

West Michigan – It was by far the warmest day of the year for most of the area, but it won’t last long. Grand Rapids hit 71 degrees this afternoon, the warmest day since November 1 of 2016. It was not a record though, the warmest March 24 for Grand Rapids was back in 1939 when it hit 78 degrees.

Temperatures along and south of I-94 approached 80 degrees. Kalamazoo hit 79 degrees with Battle Creek at 78 degrees.

There was a huge temperature contrast across the mid-west today. Chicago hit 81 degrees today for their high, while Green Bay reached only 41 degrees.

Cooler air will move into West Michigan for the weekend. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 40s, with upper 50s for Sunday. Both days will be cloudy with periods of rain.