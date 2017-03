× Covenant Christian Finishes as Class C Runner-Up

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Covenant Christian boy’s basketball team headed to the Breslin Center on Saturday for the Class C State Final for the first time since 1994 to take on Flint Beecher.

But Flint Beecher’s experience helped them today as they defeated Covenant Christian 73-58 for their third straight Class C State Title and fifth in six years.