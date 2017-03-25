Grand Rapids Christian Falls in Clarkston in Class A State Final

Posted 4:58 PM, March 25, 2017, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Christian boy’s basketball team took on Clarkston Saturday in the Class A State Final at the Breslin Center.

The Eagles entered the day undefeated on the year, but weren’t able to keep up with Clarkston junior, Foster Loyer, who had 29 points on the day for the Wolves. The junior is committed to Michigan State and will one day be a teammate of Grand Rapids Christian senior Xavier Tillman, who had 25 points in the Eagles’ 75-69 loss to Clarkston.

This was the first state title for Clarkston Coach, Dan Fife.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s