Grand Rapids Christian Falls to Clarkston in Class A State Final

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Christian boy’s basketball team took on Clarkston Saturday in the Class A State Final at the Breslin Center.

The Eagles entered the day undefeated on the year, but weren’t able to keep up with Clarkston junior, Foster Loyer, who had 29 points on the day for the Wolves. The junior is committed to Michigan State and will one day be a teammate of Grand Rapids Christian senior Xavier Tillman, who had 25 points in the Eagles’ 75-69 loss to Clarkston.

This was the first state title for Clarkston Coach, Dan Fife.