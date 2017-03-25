Harbor Humane: Great deals on dog and cat adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich-- Harbor Humane has an adoption special going on through the end of the month.

The 'Find your Lucky Charm' special includes both cats and dogs. All cats over five months old are $17. All dogs one year and older are only $75.

All animals at Harbor Humane are spayed and neutered and up to date on age appropriate vaccines. Plus, they're micro chipped.

If you're interested in adopting, Harbor Humane will be at Chow Hound in Holland Saturday from 11-2 p.m. for their mobile adoption event.

If you're planning to adopt, make sure you have landlord information/approval and vet records showing that current pets in the home are up to date on vaccines and are spayed and neutered.