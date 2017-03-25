× Help a West Michigan band get to the 75th Pearl Harbor Parade

DELTON, Mich. – A West Michigan high school band could be soon marching its way to the 2017 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade but the students need your help and donations to get them to Hawaii.

The Delton-Kellogg High School marching band has been selected to participate in December’s parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of WWII.

Thousands of people from around the world will travel to Hawaii for the event including many school groups from all over, too.

The school says the trip will cost about $100,000 to send 40 of the band members and is now asking you for donations.

If you are able to help, you can send checks to the band boosters, Delton Kellogg Bands, 10425 Panther Pride Drive, Delton, MI 49046 or make a donation using the band’s GoFundMe page

Tax deductible contributions can be made through a Special Fund at the Barry Community Foundation “Delton Band to Pearl Harbor” Fund.

Donations are also being accepted at the Thornapple Credit Union.