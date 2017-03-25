KDPS searching for shooting suspect, 1 person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo are looking for the gunman who shot a man in his stomach early Saturday morning.
It happened just outside of Interfaith Homes after 3 a.m.
Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, is expected to be okay but we’re told witnesses are not cooperating with authorities.
Anyone with information is being asked to call KDPS at (269) 337-8994.
