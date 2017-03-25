× Lawyer: Man charged in Detroit cop shootings is ‘delusional’

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer is raising questions about the mental health of a man charged with shooting two Detroit police officers and suspected of killing a college officer.

A judge on Friday granted a request to have Raymond Durham evaluated to determine if he understands the attempted murder charges and can assist his attorney.

Gabi Silver says the 60-year-old Durham “appears to be somewhat delusional.”

Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit officers last week. They survived. Separately, police Chief James Craig says DNA links Durham to the fatal shooting of a Wayne State University officer in November.

No charges have been filed in that case.

After Durham’s arrest, family members said he lived in an abandoned house and repaired bikes.