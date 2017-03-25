× Michigan agency drops half-mile rule between alcohol sellers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State regulators have dropped a 1979 rule that generally required a half-mile distance between liquor retailers.

The Detroit News says the change by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission occurred Thursday. A trade association that represents stores has filed a lawsuit, saying the commission was required to hold a public hearing.

Auday Arabo, president of the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers, compared the commission’s actions to that of a dictator.

Supporters of the half-mile restriction say it protects communities and gives retailers some room against potential competitors.

But the commission says the half-mile rule discriminates against qualified applicants. The commission must respond to the lawsuit within seven days.