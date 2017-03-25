Portage firefighter injured battling house fire

Posted 12:19 AM, March 25, 2017, by , Updated at 12:26AM, March 25, 2017
Fire

File

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage firefighter was injured Friday after crews spent nearly five hours extinguishing a fire at a single-family home.

The fire, which remains under investigation, broke out around 3 p.m. in the 7900 block of Engel Ct.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof of the home and later determined it was coming from the attic.

No word on what caused the fire or just how much damage the blaze caused.

The firefighter injured suffered a minor injury, according to a release from the Portage Fire Department.

