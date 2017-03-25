× US 131 at I-96 back reopen following crash, 1 person in critical condition

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police have reopened all northbound lanes of US 131 at I-96 due after a crash that critically injured one person.

It happened before midnight Friday when a disabled vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder of northbound US 131 just south of West River Drive. Police say another car driving at highway speed was unable to stop and crashed into it from behind.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Northbound traffic was shut down since from 11:54 p.m. Friday until about 2 a.m. Saturday backing up traffic for at least a mile or more.

Police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time.