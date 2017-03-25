Las Vegas Strip shut down; gunman barricaded in bus

Posted 4:56 PM, March 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:01PM, March 25, 2017

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — One person was killed Saturday by a shooter on the Las Vegas Strip, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said, and one other person was wounded.

The suspect is barricaded on a bus, and tactical teams and negotiators are on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police surrounded a bus as they investigated the shooting, Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN. Police said they believe the shooter is on the bus.

“This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect,” Hadfield said.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

