Gunman surrenders after 2 shot, 1 killed on Vegas Strip

Posted 4:56 PM, March 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:47PM, March 25, 2017

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — The man who police say shot two people, killing one, on a bus in Las Vegas surrendered without incident after a standoff that lasted more than four hours, police spokesman Larry Hadfield told reporters.

Two people were shot, one fatally, on a bus on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Hadfield said the second person shot had minor injuries and was hospitalized.

The male shooting suspect is barricaded on the bus and tactical teams and negotiators are on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

No one else is believed to be on the bus, a double-decker with advertising wrapping on the windows that makes it difficult to see inside, police said during the hourslong standoff.

“This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect,” Hadfield said.

The incident is not related to terrorism, he said. There also is no evidence that the incident is connected to a robbery earlier Saturday at the Bellagio.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

