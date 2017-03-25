× WATCH: Kent Co. deputy pulls over Chick-fil-A cow all for a good cause

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Have you ever seen a sheriff pull over a cow? The Kent County Sheriff’s department responded to a call on Kalamazoo and M6 for a loose cow in the roadway.

In good spirits, it was only the cow mascot from Chick-fil-A. The cow needed a ride to get to the store at Kalamazoo and M6 in preparation for the ‘Stuff-a-Truck’ event happening there Saturday.

From 8-10 a.m. deputies are inviting you to come out a bring non-perishable food and supplies and help fill up on of the sheriff department’s tactical team truck. The donations will then be taken to Streams of Hope community center, which helps 450 families each month.

In turn, Chick-fil-A is offering anyone who brings a donation with a buy one get one free chicken biscuit. (limit one per person)

A list of items needed: toothpaste, shampoo, cereal, pasta, canned food, or school supplies like folders and 3 ring binders.