WATCH: Kent Co. deputy pulls over Chick-fil-A cow all for a good cause

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Have you ever seen a sheriff pull over a cow? The Kent County Sheriff's department responded to a call on Kalamazoo and M6 for a loose cow in the roadway.

In good spirits, it was only the cow mascot from Chick-fil-A. The cow needed a ride to get to the store at Kalamazoo and M6 in preparation for the 'Stuff-a-Truck' event happening there Saturday.

One by one, people of all ages were climbing inside the Kent County tactical team truck, stuffing it full of donations going to families served by Streams of Hope.

Bags filled with non-perishable food and supplies going to help serve 450 community families through their food center.

Streams of Hope is a local non-profit that provides not only a food center but after school programs, community gardens, a wellness program and much more.

In turn, Chick-fil-A was offering anyone who brought a donation with a buy one get one free chicken biscuit. (limit one per person)

A list of items always needed: toothpaste, shampoo, cereal, pasta, canned food, or school supplies like folders and 3 ring binders.

ORIGINAL KCSD Facebook video:

