× Wet, breezy, and much cooler today

WEST MICHIGAN — Unfortunately, the unseasonably warm weather and sunshine we had to wrap up the workweek will not continue this weekend. It will be cooler with showers likely, especially this morning. An area of low pressure now making its way through Kansas and Missouri will slowly trudge northeastward through the Great Lakes region over the next two days. With this low in fairly close proximity, at least a chance of showers will remain in the forecast this weekend. Here is a look at where that low pressure system is as of this early morning writing:

According to Future Track HD, showers will be numerous through this morning and into the early afternoon hours:

After about 2 PM or so, the rain will tend to taper off and move to our northeast:

Rainfall totals will approach a half inch or more from Grand Rapids to the south, with lighter rainfall tallies expected to the north:

Showers are still possible tomorrow, but the coverage will be a lot less and we might even see a break or two of sunshine:

Temperatures also look milder tomorrow, with highs in the upper 50s. The milder air will stay with us on Monday, but cooler air will slide into West Michigan Tuesday through Friday with temperatures running closer to average for this time of year.