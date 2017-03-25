With spring on the mind, Cottage and Lakefront show returns to GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – With warmer temps on the mind, now is the perfect time for the 11th annual Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

One of the main attractions will be the many boating displays and seminars, in particular, Ken Kelly aka the Canoe Casanova. Along with his group, the Wooden Canoe Heritage Association, Ken and his colleagues will teach you how to make handcrafted items big and small for your home or cottage, including a live boat-building demo.

Ken joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning crew to chat more about some of the fantastic booths and seminars going on this weekend.

For ticket prices, hours and more on the Cottage and Lakefront Living show, click here.