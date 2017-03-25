WMMW: Two Grand Rapids area fugitives being sought
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The pair are as follows:
TURNER, Angelo Dior
B/M Age: 24 5’10” 145 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
AKA: “Lo”
Tattoos: “LO” – left forearm
Prior arrests: Home Invasion
Last Known Address: Has ties to Grand Rapids and Detroit
Current warrants: (1) Parole Violations
Date of Warrant: 11-1-2016
Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections
WILLIAMS, Herman Anthony
B/M Age: 28 5’09” 185 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
AKA: Anthony WILLIAMS
Tattoos: None
Prior arrests: Home Invasion
Last Known Address: May frequent the Leonard and Alpine area
Current warrants: (1) Parole Violations
Date of Warrant: 1-3-2017
Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections