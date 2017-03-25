WMMW: Two Grand Rapids area fugitives being sought

Posted 4:44 PM, March 25, 2017

Angelo Dior Turner and Herman Anthony Williams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

TURNER, Angelo Dior     

B/M      Age: 24       5’10”       145 LBS   Black Hair and Brown Eyes

AKA:  “Lo”

Tattoos:  “LO”  – left forearm

Prior arrests:  Home Invasion

Last Known Address:  Has ties to Grand Rapids and Detroit

Current warrants:      (1)  Parole Violations

Date of Warrant:   11-1-2016

Agency:  US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections

WILLIAMS, Herman Anthony                

B/M      Age: 28       5’09”       185 LBS   Black Hair and Brown Eyes

AKA:  Anthony WILLIAMS

Tattoos:  None

Prior arrests:  Home Invasion

Last Known Address:  May frequent the Leonard and Alpine area

Current warrants:      (1)  Parole Violations

Date of Warrant:   1-3-2017

Agency:  US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections

