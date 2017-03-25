× WMMW: Two Grand Rapids area fugitives being sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

TURNER, Angelo Dior

B/M Age: 24 5’10” 145 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes

AKA: “Lo”

Tattoos: “LO” – left forearm

Prior arrests: Home Invasion

Last Known Address: Has ties to Grand Rapids and Detroit

Current warrants: (1) Parole Violations

Date of Warrant: 11-1-2016

Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections

WILLIAMS, Herman Anthony

B/M Age: 28 5’09” 185 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes

AKA: Anthony WILLIAMS

Tattoos: None

Prior arrests: Home Invasion

Last Known Address: May frequent the Leonard and Alpine area

Current warrants: (1) Parole Violations

Date of Warrant: 1-3-2017

Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections