46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea

Posted 7:02 PM, March 26, 2017, by

(Paul Nicholls / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-six dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport to find new homes.

The animals landed late Saturday and were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered for their meat. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was just north of Seoul, in Goyang, South Korea.

The dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. First, the shelters plan to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone’s home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Ironic

    Lol so they sit in a shelter, any remaining not adopt are euthanized anyways. At lease over there they would have feed someone. Instead how abould you take car of the critters in your own back yard.

    Reply