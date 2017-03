× Child among four injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people are injured including a young child after a two-car accident at the intersection of North Westnedge Avenue and Ransom Street.

The crash happened around 5:30pm Saturday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the four people injured were taken to the hospital but are now in stable condition.

No word on what caused the crash.