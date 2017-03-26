Creston Brewery offers much more than food and beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It hasn’t been around long – only since August – but tucked away in the Creston neighborhood is the next big thing in Beer City, U.S.A.

Creston Brewery is going beyond conventional food and beer, offering its customers a number of delicious options and things to do throughout the week.

For starters, Creston now offers brunch on both Saturday and Sunday.

On the first Sunday of every month from 8-10 p.m. the microbrewery hosts Creston Vibes, a free spoken word and storytelling session.

For the Brainiac’s, every Tuesday is Creston’s ‘Geeks Who Drink’ trivia night from 8-10 p.m.

For more info on Creston Brewery and all they have going on weekly, click here.