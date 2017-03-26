Family facing foreclosure over insurance claim battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTO, Mich — Seth and Haley Budrew say Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company has made their lives extremely difficult over the past three years.

Despite paying on their homeowner's insurance policy, the Budrews said Frankenmuth Insurance denies and refuses to pay their claim.

"All I want is my house to be fixed, [and] my kids to have a secure place to live," Seth said.

"This is what our house used to look like. This was the garage," Haley displayed a photo.

In February 2014, the family of six said a snowstorm caused their two-car attached garage to collapse and that structural damage to the rest of the property resulted. That includes cracks in the ceilings and gaps in the walls. The family also said it hired the insurance company's 'preferred contractor' who may have caused more damage to the structure. The Budrews said they got an estimate for repairs from a restoration company.

"It's a 170-something thousand dollars to fix it," Seth said.

But after four months and hiring an attorney, the couple said Frankenmuth shelled out a fraction at roughly $46,500 dollars for everything. In August 2015, they said an independent panel recommended a settlement of $150,000 dollars.

Seth Budrew said, "They never responded. They basically let it expire. We accepted it. They rejected it."

For years, the Budrews have been in and out of court fighting Frankenmuth to get their entire claim paid. They said they won judgments for smaller amounts but said Frankenmuth has refused to pay some and filed appeals.

They said Frankenmuth also cut off temporary relocation assistance, as the family awaited repairs to their foundation.

Haley said, "We had to have a court order for them to not drop us."​

"Our insurance company then turned around and jacked our premiums to $10,421 for one year," Seth recalled.

That's up from $1,300 per year, the Budrews said. They said they tried switching providers.

"We can't get another insurance company. Our house is in such disrepair that they won't [cover]" Haley said.

Seth explained, "I called 10 different agents. Every single one of them said, 'No insurance company is going to cover you because of the liability of the damage.'"

While contesting the premium hike, the couple said the state insurance commission did nothing.

​

"They agreed with Frankenmuth," Haley said.

Seth added, "They didn't do anything. They're like, 'Oh, well yea. Their risk is higher.' I'm like, yea their risk is higher because they won't pay to fix the house."

With four young mouths to feed and Frankenmuth raising their premiums, the family said they're financially strapped and have fallen behind with the bank.

Seth said, "So now they're in the process of... they're going to foreclose on us."

He added, "I purchased insurance for my home so that I wouldn't have to go through this, and the insurance company did not fulfill their end of the bargain."

"Friends don't let friends buy Frankenmuth Insurance," Haley said.

Frankenmuth declined an interview. However, vice president of claims Andy Knudsen stated the following:

"Both parties are represented by legal counsel. Frankenmuth is currently in settlement negotiations with the other party's attorneys. We won't litigate or negotiate the issue publicly."

