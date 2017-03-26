Get ready for National Reading Month with KDL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – For National Reading Month, the Kent District Library is hosting a number of events to promote literary arts and fun.

On Saturday, April 15th from 4-7 p.m. at Gravel Bottom Brewery, the KD aLe wrap party takes place. On tap will be the winner of the KDL Home Brewing Competition among others.

On Friday, April 21st, KDL will host a Meet the Author event featuring Thrity Umrigar. That event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Byron Township Branch, and again at 7 p.m. at Schuler Books on 28th Street.

Then on April 22nd from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. KDL is hosting the sixth annual KDL Writer’s Conference – free for all ages and abilities – at their Cascade Township branch. The event features Michigan authors and publishing insiders sharing their experiences with new and aspiring authors on topics such as the current book market, dealing with publishers and rejection, social media and more. Snacks and a light lunch will be provided. All genres and skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required.

For more information on all these events and more, click here.