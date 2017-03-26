× Showers stick around today

WEST MICHIGAN — Today looks similar to yesterday in terms of rainfall, but temperatures will be notably warmer (highs will mainly be in the 50s). There might even be a few rumbles of thunder as low pressure moves across the area late this afternoon and this evening, especially south of I-96. Here is a look at where that area of low pressure is as of this early morning writing:

An area of heavier rain is located about 100 miles east of this low in Indiana as of this writing. This rain is moving northward, and should keep things fairly wet for the morning and early afternoon hours here in West Michigan:

Showers will still be possible this evening, but the rain should taper off by midnight:

By the time the rain comes to an end later tonight, rainfall totals will exceed a half inch and possibly approach one inch in some areas:

There’s still a slight chance of showers in the forecast for Monday, but it looks like a much drier day by comparison. Dry weather will continue for most of next week, until showers try to make a comeback on Friday.