West Michigan Mom’s Sale vendor spots still open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - It's the largest Mon Sale in the state, and it's your chance to buy and sell new and gently used baby items.

It's happening at DeVos Place, April 1st from 9a.m. - 1p.m.

Mom's and Grandma's can shop from more than 200 booths and large item area to find what they need, including strollers, clothes, toys, car seats, swings, high chairs ect.

The event is free, but a $3-$5 donation will be taken at entry. That money will go toward Safe Haven Ministries and any unsold items can be donated to the Salvation Army.

For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, click here.