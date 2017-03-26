Montcalm Co. town remembers murdered Indiana teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON, Mich. — The unsolved murders of two teen girls continues to garner national attention.

The bodies of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found off a rural trail in Delphi, Indiana on Valentine’s Day. Last week, FOX 17 learned Williams' has extensive family ties to West Michigan.

“If you know anything at all about the person who did this to these two lovely little girls you need to come forward with this information,” says Lucy Hubbard, Abby’s aunt.

On Sunday, a memorial was held for Abby Williams in Stanton, Michigan. The color orange took on a powerful symbol of justice in Montcalm County as more than a hundred orange balloons were released into the air to honor Williams.

The memorial was also a fundraiser that had donations reach more than $3,400 dollars which will go toward an Abby Williams scholarship fund. It will help send at least one student from Central Montcalm High School to the American Legion Boys State/Girls State program, which teaches government and leadership.

“This is really heartwarming,” says Republican State Senator Judy Emmons from Montcalm County. "This is what we do for our friends our family. Small towns are really like extended families and this really proves it today.”

While the community of Stanton remembers the loss of Abby, investigators continue their search for the person responsible for ending the lives of the two young girls.

Police are trying to identify the man in a photo that was taken on the cell phone of Libby German. Investigators also have an audio recording on her phone, in which a man’s voice is heard saying “down the hill.”

“The police will be successful,” says Senator Emmons. “I just pray that comes sooner rather than later.”

The community is supporting a family and a grandfather that’s grieving the loss of a bright eyed girl who will never see adulthood.

“Cliff was really close with his granddaughter,” says Steve Gavitt.”They were separated by mileage but not in the heart. I think he’s doing as well as he can under the circumstances.”

Until authorities find the person responsible, the tight knit community will stay strong a vigilant.

“We’re going to make sure this little girl is not forgotten. You have to talk about her you have to remember her. This is not the end of this,” said Hubbard.

Investigators believe they have an image of the killer caught on Libby’s phone they still have not been able to find a suspect.

There is a reward of more than $200,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.