CHICAGO (WGN) — An Amtrak train has derailed at Union Station in Chicago Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department are responding with an EMS Plan I to 1400 S. Lumber. They have secured the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Three train cars were involved in the derailment.

Metra says they have had at least one train that had to back into the station.

Passengers on the train took to social media to document the derailment.