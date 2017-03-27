Body found in Grand River identified as missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the body pulled from the Grand River on Friday.

Police reported Monday morning the body was that of Jamel Parker, 31, who was last seen on February 12 in the 1500 block of Broadway.

Parker’s body was found Friday in the river near the 1500 block of Scribner. Police say his death is still under investigation.

We’ll have more details when they become available.